Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:41pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX) on March 26th, 2020 at $65.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Southwest Gas Ho has returned 15.21% as of today's recent price of $75.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwest Gas Ho have traded between a low of $45.68 and a high of $92.94 and are now at $75.54, which is 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.05% higher over the past week, respectively.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides natural gas operation, construction, and distribution services. Southwest Gas Holdings serves customers in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Southwest Gas Ho.

