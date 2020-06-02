Svb Financial Gr Shares Up 9.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SIVB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) on December 11th, 2019 at $240.09. In approximately 2 months, Svb Financial Gr has returned 9.42% as of today's recent price of $262.70.

Svb Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $270.39 and a 52-week low of $183.04 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $262.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank that serves emerging growth and middle-market growth companies in targeted niches, focusing on the technology and life sciences industries. Silicon Valley operates offices throughout the Silicon Valley and other areas of California, as well as in other states.

