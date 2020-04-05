Surmodics Inc Has Returned 20.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SRDX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) on March 25th, 2020 at $30.35. In approximately 1 month, Surmodics Inc has returned 20.63% as of today's recent price of $36.61.

Over the past year, Surmodics Inc has traded in a range of $22.06 to $49.00 and is now at $36.61, 66% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Surmodics, Inc. designs and manufactures medical devices. The Company offers coronary stent systems, angioplasty catheters, chronic total occlusion devices, specialty guide wires, and intravascular sensors. Surmodics markets its products in the United States.

