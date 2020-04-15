Supreme Inds-A Has Returned 0.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Supreme Inds-A (:STS) on August 9th, 2017 at $20.96. In approximately 33 months, Supreme Inds-A has returned 0.21% as of today's recent price of $21.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Supreme Inds-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.03 and a high of $22.00 and are now at $21.00, 90% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Supreme Industries, Inc. manufactures specialized truck bodies that are produced to the specifications of its customers. The Company also manufactures special purpose shuttle type buses. Supreme transportation equipment products are used by a wide variety of industrial and commercial customers.

