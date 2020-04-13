Superior Uniform Has Returned 20.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SGC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Superior Uniform (NASDAQ:SGC) on March 9th, 2020 at $10.84. In approximately 1 month, Superior Uniform has returned 20.07% as of today's recent price of $8.66.

Over the past year, Superior Uniform has traded in a range of $6.10 to $18.78 and is now at $8.66, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. designs apparel products. The Company manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate identification, career apparel, and accessories. Superior Group of Companies serves hospital and healthcare fields, hotels, fast food and other restaurants, public safety, industrial, transportation, and commercial markets worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Superior Uniform.

