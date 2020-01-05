Sunstone Hotel Up -4.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SHO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) on March 26th, 2020 at $9.16. In approximately 1 month, Sunstone Hotel has returned 4.59% as of today's recent price of $8.74.

Sunstone Hotel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.74 and a 52-week low of $5.75 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $8.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a hospitality and lodging real estate investment trust that owns primarily upper scale and upscale hotels in the United States. The Company's hotels are operated under various branded names.

