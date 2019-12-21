Sunpower Corp Has Returned 28.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SPWR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) on October 1st, 2019 at $10.72. In approximately 3 months, Sunpower Corp has returned 27.99% as of today's recent price of $7.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sunpower Corp have traded between a low of $4.55 and a high of $16.04 and are now at $7.69, which is 69% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SunPower Corporation is an integrated solar products and services company. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance solar electric power technologies. SunPower serves customers worldwide.

