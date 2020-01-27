Sunpower Corp Has Returned 22.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SPWR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) on October 1st, 2019 at $10.72. In approximately 4 months, Sunpower Corp has returned 22.39% as of today's recent price of $8.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Sunpower Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.06 and a high of $16.04 and are now at $8.32, 64% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SunPower Corporation is an integrated solar products and services company. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance solar electric power technologies. SunPower serves customers worldwide.

