Sun Hydraulics Down 1.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SNHY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) on May 7th, 2019 at $46.50. In approximately 10 months, Sun Hydraulics has returned 1.81% as of today's recent price of $45.66.

Sun Hydraulics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.59 and a 52-week low of $40.66 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $45.66 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs and manufactures high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, and manifolds which control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products worldwide through independent distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sun Hydraulics.

Log in and add Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.