Summit Materia-A Shares Down 63.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SUM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) on February 3rd, 2020 at $22.06. In approximately 2 months, Summit Materia-A has returned 63.23% as of today's recent price of $8.11.

Summit Materia-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.22 and the current low of $7.52 and are currently at $8.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 4.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Summit Materials, Inc. manufactures cement and concrete products. The Company produces cement and ready mix products which includes blocks, pipes, bricks, walls, and girders. Summit Materials serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Summit Materia-A.

Log in and add Summit Materia-A (SUM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.