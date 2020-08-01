Summit Materia-A Shares Up 30.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SUM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) on June 27th, 2019 at $17.96. In approximately 7 months, Summit Materia-A has returned 30.68% as of today's recent price of $23.47.

Summit Materia-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.22 and a 52-week low of $13.42 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $23.47 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Summit Materials, Inc. manufactures cement and concrete products. The Company produces cement and ready mix products which includes blocks, pipes, bricks, walls, and girders. Summit Materials serves customers in the United States.

