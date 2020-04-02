Summit Materia-A Has Returned 22.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SUM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) on June 27th, 2019 at $17.96. In approximately 7 months, Summit Materia-A has returned 22.61% as of today's recent price of $22.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Summit Materia-A have traded between a low of $13.42 and a high of $25.22 and are now at $22.25, which is 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Summit Materials, Inc. manufactures cement and concrete products. The Company produces cement and ready mix products which includes blocks, pipes, bricks, walls, and girders. Summit Materials serves customers in the United States.

