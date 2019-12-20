Summit Materia-A Up 37.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SUM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Summit Materia-A (NYSE:SUM) on June 27th, 2019 at $17.96. In approximately 6 months, Summit Materia-A has returned 37.64% as of today's recent price of $24.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Summit Materia-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.25 and a high of $24.77 and are now at $24.72, 120% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

Summit Materials, Inc. manufactures cement and concrete products. The Company produces cement and ready mix products which includes blocks, pipes, bricks, walls, and girders. Summit Materials serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Summit Materia-A shares.

