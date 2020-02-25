Suburban Propane Partners LP Down 6.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SPH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) on December 4th, 2019 at $22.08. In approximately 3 months, Suburban Propane Partners LP has returned 6.48% as of today's recent price of $20.65.

Over the past year, Suburban Propane Partners LP has traded in a range of $20.65 to $24.89 and is now at $20.65, 0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP.

Log in and add Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.