Sturm Ruger & Co Up 11.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RGR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) on September 11th, 2019 at $44.34. In approximately 5 months, Sturm Ruger & Co has returned 11.33% as of today's recent price of $49.36.

Over the past year, Sturm Ruger & Co has traded in a range of $39.31 to $60.01 and is now at $49.36, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and exports firearms. The Company produces rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers. The Company also manufactures titanium and ferrous investment castings utilized in a wide variety of markets including sporting goods and other military uses.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sturm Ruger & Co shares.

Log in and add Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.