Strayer Educatio Has Returned 13.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Strayer Educatio (NASDAQ:STRA) on April 7th, 2020 at $131.20. In approximately 2 weeks, Strayer Educatio has returned 12.96% as of today's recent price of $148.20.

Over the past year, Strayer Educatio has traded in a range of $108.90 to $189.79 and is now at $148.20, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Strayer Education, Inc. is the holding company of Strayer University, an institution of higher learning. The University offers working adults undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, and public administration. Strayer offers courses in the eastern United States and through the internet.

