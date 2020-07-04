Stratus Prop Shares Down 33.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (STRS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stratus Prop (NASDAQ:STRS) on March 3rd, 2020 at $27.49. In approximately 1 month, Stratus Prop has returned 33.12% as of today's recent price of $18.39.

Stratus Prop share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.40 and a 52-week low of $12.10 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $17.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Stratus Properties Inc. acquires, develops, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties. The Company's property holdings are located in the States of Texas.

