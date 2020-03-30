Stratus Prop Has Returned 37.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STRS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stratus Prop (NASDAQ:STRS) on March 3rd, 2020 at $27.49. In approximately 4 weeks, Stratus Prop has returned 37.26% as of today's recent price of $17.25.

Over the past year, Stratus Prop has traded in a range of $12.10 to $33.40 and is now at $17.25, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Stratus Properties Inc. acquires, develops, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties. The Company's property holdings are located in the States of Texas.

