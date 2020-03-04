Strattec Sec Shares Down 38.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (STRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Strattec Sec (NASDAQ:STRT) on February 26th, 2020 at $23.13. In approximately 1 month, Strattec Sec has returned 38.18% as of today's recent price of $14.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Strattec Sec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.74 and a high of $31.22 and are now at $14.30, 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks, and related security products. The Company's customers include auto and light truck manufacturers, over-the-road heavy truck manufacturers, and recreational vehicle manufacturers.

