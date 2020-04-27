Strattec Sec Shares Down 37.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (STRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Strattec Sec (NASDAQ:STRT) on February 26th, 2020 at $23.13. In approximately 2 months, Strattec Sec has returned 37.48% as of today's recent price of $14.46.

Over the past year, Strattec Sec has traded in a range of $11.74 to $30.60 and is now at $14.46, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks, and related security products. The Company's customers include auto and light truck manufacturers, over-the-road heavy truck manufacturers, and recreational vehicle manufacturers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Strattec Sec.

