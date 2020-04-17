Store Capital Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STOR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) on April 1st, 2020 at $16.45. In approximately 2 weeks, Store Capital has returned 0.58% as of today's recent price of $16.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Store Capital share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.00 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $16.35, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

STORE Capital Corporation provides real estate investment trust services. The Company invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Store Capital.

