Stoneridge Inc Has Returned 4.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) on January 15th, 2020 at $29.29. In approximately 2 weeks, Stoneridge Inc has returned 4.08% as of today's recent price of $28.09.

Over the past year, Stoneridge Inc has traded in a range of $24.97 to $34.46 and is now at $28.09, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems. The Company's customers include the automotive, medium and heavy duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Stoneridge markets its products worldwide.

