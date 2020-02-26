Stoneridge Inc Has Returned 2.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) on January 15th, 2020 at $29.29. In approximately 1 month, Stoneridge Inc has returned 2.13% as of today's recent price of $28.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stoneridge Inc have traded between a low of $25.11 and a high of $34.46 and are now at $28.66, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems. The Company's customers include the automotive, medium and heavy duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Stoneridge markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Stoneridge Inc.

Log in and add Stoneridge Inc (SRI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.