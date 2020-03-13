MySmarTrend
Stock Yards Banc Has Returned 27.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SYBT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stock Yards Banc (NASDAQ:SYBT) on January 6th, 2020 at $40.44. In approximately 2 months, Stock Yards Banc has returned 27.67% as of today's recent price of $29.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stock Yards Banc have traded between a low of $26.09 and a high of $42.60 and are now at $29.25, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial and personal banking activities, as well as operates a mortgage division, and provides personal and corporate trust services. Stock Yards operates several offices in Kentucky and Indiana.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Stock Yards Banc.

