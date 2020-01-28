Stifel Financial Shares Up 12.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on October 11th, 2019 at $54.27. In approximately 4 months, Stifel Financial has returned 12.45% as of today's recent price of $61.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stifel Financial have traded between a low of $46.36 and a high of $65.24 and are now at $61.63, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries serve individual and institutional clients in the U.S. and Europe. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide wealth management, investment banking, independent research, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services.

