Steven Madden Shares Up 5.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SHOO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) on March 25th, 2020 at $23.92. In approximately 3 weeks, Steven Madden has returned 5.46% as of today's recent price of $25.22.

Over the past year, Steven Madden has traded in a range of $16.38 to $44.80 and is now at $25.08, 53% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs and markets fashion footwear for women. The Company's shoes are sold through Steve Madden retail stores, department stores, apparel and footwear specialty stores, and online. Steven Madden has licensees, including sportswear and jeans, outerwear, intimate apparel, eyewear, hosiery, and jewelry, and owns and operates a retail store under its David Aaron brand.

