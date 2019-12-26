Steven Madden Shares Up 31.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SHOO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) on August 29th, 2019 at $32.68. In approximately 4 months, Steven Madden has returned 31.38% as of today's recent price of $42.93.

Steven Madden share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.80 and a 52-week low of $27.88 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $42.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs and markets fashion footwear for women. The Company's shoes are sold through Steve Madden retail stores, department stores, apparel and footwear specialty stores, and online. Steven Madden has licensees, including sportswear and jeans, outerwear, intimate apparel, eyewear, hosiery, and jewelry, and owns and operates a retail store under its David Aaron brand.

