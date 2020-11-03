Sterling Bancorp Down 34.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (STL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) on January 27th, 2020 at $20.15. In approximately 1 month, Sterling Bancorp has returned 34.40% as of today's recent price of $13.22.

Sterling Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.17 and the current low of $13.11 and are currently at $13.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Sterling Bancorp provides clients with a full range of depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sterling Bancorp.

