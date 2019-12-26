Stericycle Inc Shares Up 34.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SRCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) on September 10th, 2019 at $47.75. In approximately 4 months, Stericycle Inc has returned 34.07% as of today's recent price of $64.02.

Stericycle Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.60 and a 52-week low of $34.36 and are now trading 86% above that low price at $64.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Stericycle, Inc. provides regulated medical waste management services. The Company offers waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Stericycle Inc shares.

