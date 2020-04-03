Stericycle Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SRCL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) on February 6th, 2020 at $65.31. In approximately 4 weeks, Stericycle Inc has returned 2.61% as of today's recent price of $63.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stericycle Inc have traded between a low of $40.06 and a high of $67.94 and are now at $63.60, which is 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Stericycle, Inc. provides regulated medical waste management services. The Company offers waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Stericycle Inc.

Log in and add Stericycle Inc (SRCL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.