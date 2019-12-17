Stericycle Inc Up 33.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SRCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) on September 10th, 2019 at $47.75. In approximately 3 months, Stericycle Inc has returned 33.91% as of today's recent price of $63.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Stericycle Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.36 and a high of $66.60 and are now at $63.94, 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Stericycle, Inc. provides regulated medical waste management services. The Company offers waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

