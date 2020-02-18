Stemline Therape Down 24.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (STML)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Stemline Therape (NASDAQ:STML) on January 13th, 2020 at $9.15. In approximately 1 month, Stemline Therape has returned 24.81% as of today's recent price of $6.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Stemline Therape share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.01 and a high of $17.90 and are now at $6.88, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. provides biopharmaceutical services. The Company offers research, discovery, and development of novel compounds that target cancer stem cells.

