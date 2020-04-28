Stemline Therape Up 5.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (STML)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stemline Therape (NASDAQ:STML) on April 9th, 2020 at $5.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Stemline Therape has returned 5.52% as of today's recent price of $5.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Stemline Therape share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.21 and a high of $17.90 and are now at $5.57, 74% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. provides biopharmaceutical services. The Company offers research, discovery, and development of novel compounds that target cancer stem cells.

