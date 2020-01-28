Steelcase Inc-A Up 14.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SCS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) on September 13th, 2019 at $16.77. In approximately 5 months, Steelcase Inc-A has returned 14.64% as of today's recent price of $19.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Steelcase Inc-A have traded between a low of $14.44 and a high of $23.02 and are now at $19.22, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Steelcase Inc. designs and manufactures products used to create high performance work environments. The Company offers products such as office furniture, furniture systems, interior architectural products, technology equipment, seating, and related products and services. Steelcase serves customers worldwide.

