State St Corp Up 32.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (STT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for State St Corp (NYSE:STT) on October 18th, 2019 at $61.18. In approximately 3 months, State St Corp has returned 32.90% as of today's recent price of $81.31.

In the past 52 weeks, State St Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.62 and a high of $82.16 and are now at $81.31, 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

State Street Corporation services institutional investors and manages financial assets worldwide. The Company's products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services.

