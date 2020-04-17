State Auto Finl Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for State Auto Finl (NASDAQ:STFC) on March 27th, 2020 at $27.00. In approximately 3 weeks, State Auto Finl has returned 8.54% as of today's recent price of $24.70.

Over the past year, State Auto Finl has traded in a range of $19.51 to $36.45 and is now at $24.70, 27% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 1.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

State Auto Financial Corporation is a regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers' compensation, and fire insurance. State Auto markets its products through independent agents primarily in the Midwestern and Eastern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of State Auto Finl.

