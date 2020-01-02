Starbucks Corp Shares (SBUX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) on December 12th, 2019 at $88.22. In approximately 2 months, Starbucks Corp has returned 3.84% as of today's recent price of $84.83.

Over the past year, Starbucks Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $99.72 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Starbucks Corp.

