Starbucks Corp Shares Down 0.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SBUX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) on January 27th, 2020 at $88.43. In approximately 2 weeks, Starbucks Corp has returned 0.84% as of today's recent price of $87.69.

Over the past year, Starbucks Corp has traded in a range of $69.03 to $99.72 and is now at $87.69, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

