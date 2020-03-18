Starbucks Corp Down 42.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SBUX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) on January 27th, 2020 at $88.43. In approximately 2 months, Starbucks Corp has returned 42.43% as of today's recent price of $50.91.

Starbucks Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.72 and the current low of $50.99 and are currently at $50.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Starbucks Corp.

Log in and add Starbucks Corp (SBUX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.