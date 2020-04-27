Stanley Black & Has Returned 17.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SWK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) on March 25th, 2020 at $95.69. In approximately 1 month, Stanley Black & has returned 17.69% as of today's recent price of $112.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between a low of $70.00 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $112.61, which is 61% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

