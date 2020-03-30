Standex Intl Co Shares Down 41.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SXI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Standex Intl Co (NYSE:SXI) on January 31st, 2020 at $73.93. In approximately 2 months, Standex Intl Co has returned 41.24% as of today's recent price of $43.44.

Standex Intl Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.69 and a 52-week low of $37.50 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $43.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures multi-industry products, with operations in the food service, industrial products, and consumer products business segments. The Company's products include food merchandising and display cases, reusable and expendable space launch vehicles, and magnetic components and connectors. Standex operates in the United States and overseas.

