Stamps.Com Inc Shares Up 93.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (STMP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) on June 28th, 2019 at $44.25. In approximately 6 months, Stamps.Com Inc has returned 93.94% as of today's recent price of $85.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Stamps.Com Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.54 and a high of $207.25 and are now at $85.81, 164% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Stamps.com Inc. provides a service for purchasing and printing postage over the Internet. The Company enables users to print information based indicia and electronic stamps directly onto envelopes, labels, and business documents using laser and inkjet printers.

