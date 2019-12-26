Staar Surgical Shares Up 25.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (STAA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) on October 21st, 2019 at $29.19. In approximately 2 months, Staar Surgical has returned 25.63% as of today's recent price of $36.67.

Staar Surgical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.65 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 69% above that low price at $36.67 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

STAAR Surgical Company develops, manufactures, and markets high margin visual implants that improve a patient's quality of vision. The Company manufactures implantable contact lenses to treat refractive disorders such as myopia. STAAR also manufactures products for cataract surgery and glaucoma surgery.

