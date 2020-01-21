Staar Surgical Has Returned 45.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STAA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) on October 21st, 2019 at $29.19. In approximately 3 months, Staar Surgical has returned 45.28% as of today's recent price of $42.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Staar Surgical have traded between a low of $21.70 and a high of $42.73 and are now at $42.40, which is 95% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

STAAR Surgical Company develops, manufactures, and markets high margin visual implants that improve a patient's quality of vision. The Company manufactures implantable contact lenses to treat refractive disorders such as myopia. STAAR also manufactures products for cataract surgery and glaucoma surgery.

