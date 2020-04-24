St Jude Medical Has Returned 49.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STJ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for St Jude Medical (:STJ) on February 22nd, 2016 at $54.18. In approximately 51 months, St Jude Medical has returned 49.17% as of today's recent price of $80.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of St Jude Medical have traded between a low of $48.83 and a high of $84.00 and are now at $80.82, which is 66% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the worldwide cardiovascular market. The Company serves patients and its health care customers with products and services including heart valves, cardiac rhythm management systems, specialty catheters, and other cardiovascular devices.

