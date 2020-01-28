St Joe Co Shares Up 14.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (JOE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) on October 21st, 2019 at $18.46. In approximately 3 months, St Joe Co has returned 14.33% as of today's recent price of $21.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of St Joe Co have traded between a low of $14.73 and a high of $21.58 and are now at $21.11, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.94% higher over the past week, respectively.

The St. Joe Company is a real estate operating company. The Company is primarily engaged in real estate development, asset management, and sales, with significant interests in timber.

