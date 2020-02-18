Ss&C Technologie Has Returned 35.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SSNC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) on September 6th, 2019 at $48.76. In approximately 5 months, Ss&C Technologie has returned 35.90% as of today's recent price of $66.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ss&C Technologie have traded between a low of $42.89 and a high of $67.73 and are now at $66.26, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

