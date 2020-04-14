Ss&C Technologie Up 13.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SSNC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) on March 26th, 2020 at $43.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Ss&C Technologie has returned 13.81% as of today's recent price of $49.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ss&C Technologie have traded between a low of $29.51 and a high of $67.73 and are now at $49.00, which is 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ss&C Technologie shares.

Log in and add Ss&C Technologie (SSNC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.