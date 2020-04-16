Spx Flow Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FLOW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) on March 26th, 2020 at $21.97. In approximately 3 weeks, Spx Flow Inc has returned 26.75% as of today's recent price of $27.84.

Spx Flow Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.94 and a 52-week low of $15.74 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $27.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SPX FLOW, Inc. manufactures and supplies engineered flow components, process equipment, and turn-key systems. The Company offers pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators, and heat exchangers, as well as aftermarket parts and services. SPX FLOW serves food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, and mining industries worldwide.

