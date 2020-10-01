Spx Flow Inc Has Returned 23.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FLOW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) on October 16th, 2019 at $37.93. In approximately 3 months, Spx Flow Inc has returned 22.96% as of today's recent price of $46.64.

Over the past year, Spx Flow Inc has traded in a range of $30.05 to $49.94 and is now at $46.64, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SPX FLOW, Inc. manufactures and supplies engineered flow components, process equipment, and turn-key systems. The Company offers pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators, and heat exchangers, as well as aftermarket parts and services. SPX FLOW serves food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, and mining industries worldwide.

